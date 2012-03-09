UPDATE 1-Vipshop sees IPO priced at $8.50-$10.50/ADS

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Sees IPO of 11.2 mln ADSs
* Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank acting as lead underwriters
March 9 China's Vipshop Holdings Ltd, an online discount retailer, said it expects to sell 11.2 million American Depositary Shares at an expected price of $8.50 to $10.50 apiece in its proposed initial public offering.
Last month, the Guangzhou-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $125 million in an IPO.
Vipshop offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website.
Flash sales represent a new online retail format combining the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling a limited quantity of discounted products or services online for a fixed period of time.
The company, which intends to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VIPS," plans to use the proceeds from the offering for potential acquisitions and capital expenditures such as enhancing its IT systems.
Goldman Sachs (Asia) and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.