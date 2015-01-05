版本:
BRIEF-Virbac closes Sentinel brands family acquisition Eli Lilly

Jan 5 Virbac SA :

* Announces closing of Sentinel brands family acquisition in United States from Eli Lilly

* Acquisition closed on Jan. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
