UPDATE 1-Alaska Air CEO sees challenge in keeping Virgin customers after merger

(New throughout, adds comments from analysts and executives,
updates share price, adds background)
April 21 Alaska Air Group Inc expects it
will be challenging to keep customers who are loyal to Virgin
America Inc after the two companies merge, Alaska Air's
chief executive said on an analyst call on Thursday.
Alaska Air said earlier this month that it would buy Virgin
America, a carrier with cult status among leisure and business
travelers on the U.S. West Coast, for $2.6 billion.
Chief Executive Brad Tilden said "the biggest challenge"
ahead will be appealing to its own customers as well as Virgin
America's passengers, after that airline is merged into the
Alaska brand. Virgin America has a distinctive style, with
in-flight mood-lighting and media-rich entertainment.
Shares of Alaska Air were down about 3 percent in afternoon
trade.
JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said on the same call that he
had underestimated Virgin America's following, and asked if
Alaska Air expected a spillover from the deal.
"We are aware of the value that that company has brought to
its customers. Our goal isn't to lose that," Tilden said. "Our
goal is to gain that as a foothold in the state of California as
something that we grow in the decade or two ahead."
Alaska Air has said it might keep using the Virgin America
brand in some form.
Executives said they still expect regulatory approval of the
deal this year, and that they are answering the U.S. Justice
Department's questions about the merger.
The company also said it grew adjusted profit 23 percent to
$183 million in the first quarter, or $1.45 per share, not
including Virgin America's results. Analysts on average had
expected $1.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul and David Gregorio)