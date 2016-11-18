UPDATE 2-Alaska Air nearing settlement with U.S. on Virgin deal -source

(Adds airline comment)
By Diane Bartz and Jeffrey Dastin
Nov 18 Alaska Air Group Inc is close to
reaching a settlement with U.S. antitrust officials that will
allow it to complete its proposed $2.6 billion acquisition of
Virgin America Inc, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
Virgin America's shares rose as much as 5.9 percent to a
record high of $58.70, before giving up some gains to be up 2
percent in afternoon trading on Friday. Alaska Air's shares were
little changed at $79.33.
"Alaska believes that (the) Department of Justice review
will likely be completed by the end of November," a spokeswoman
for the airline said in a statement.
The Justice Department was not immediately available for
comment.
Bloomberg was first to report the news.
Discussions with the Justice Department, which has been
considering the impact of the merger on competition and
airfares, have included the possibility of Alaska jettisoning
part of one or more code-sharing agreements it has with larger
U.S. carriers, sources told Reuters last month.
Alaska Air agreed in April to buy California-based Virgin
America to expand in Los Angeles and San Francisco and offer
more connections to international airline partners.
The deal would also help Alaska Air become the top carrier
on the U.S. West Coast and compete more effectively with larger
airlines.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and David Gregorio)