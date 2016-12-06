版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:49 BJT

Alaska Air to get antitrust approval for Virgin deal soon - source

Dec 6 Alaska Air Group Inc's $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc is expected to be approved by regulators soon, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

The Justice Department's antitrust approval could come as soon as Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Seattle-based Alaska Air has said the merger will create the largest airline on the U.S. West Coast and help it compete with bigger U.S. airlines. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

