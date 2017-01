Dec 14 Alaska Air Group Inc said on Wednesday it closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc to become the fifth largest U.S. carrier.

Alaska Air said it now has nearly 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations.

Last week, the company won U.S. antitrust approval for its acquisition of Virgin America on condition that it would scale back its code-sharing with American Airlines Group Inc. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)