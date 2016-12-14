UPDATE 2-Alaska Air completes Virgin America acquisition

(Adds stock price, analyst quote)
Dec 14 Alaska Air Group Inc said on
Wednesday it completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin
America Inc to become the fifth-largest U.S. carrier.
The four big U.S. airlines by passenger traffic are American
Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, United
Airlines Inc and Southwest Airlines Co,
following years of consolidation within the industry and carrier
mergers.
Last week, Alaska Air won U.S. antitrust approval for its
acquisition of Virgin America on the condition that it would
scale back its code-sharing with American Airlines.
Under the settlement with the Justice Department, the
companies would be banned from code-sharing on routes where
Virgin and American Airlines now compete.
Code-sharing is also barred on routes that Alaska might
start in the future if American also flies them.
CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore said Alaska's
acquisition of the cost-sensitive California-based carrier would
probably lead to higher fares for consumers in the long run.
Consumers will have better route options with Alaska's
access to a wider network, he said, "but in general, any time
you have competitor come out of a market, it's not really good
for the consumer."
Alaska Air said that with the acquisition, it had nearly
1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations. The companies announced
the deal in April.
The Seattle-based carrier's stock was down 0.2 percent at
$86.73 in midday trading.
The company said it would continue to operate the Virgin
America fleet with its current name for a while and would
conduct customer research to understand what fliers value most.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Alana Wise in New
York; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Lisa Von Ahn)