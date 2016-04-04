UPDATE 4-Alaska Air to buy Virgin America for $2.6 billion

(Adds analysts' comments on price; statements from JetBlue,
Richard Branson)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK, April 4 Alaska Air Group Inc
said on Monday that it would buy Virgin America Inc for
$2.6 billion in cash to become the top carrier on the U.S. West
Coast and compete more effectively with larger airlines.
At $57 a share, the deal represents a premium of about 86
percent from Virgin America's stock price before reports in
March that the company was considering a sale. Analysts
characterized the price as steep but said the merger would
strengthen Alaska Air.
"The perception is that they paid a very, very high price,"
said Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel. However, he said
Alaska Air could handle the cost because its strong balance
sheet would allow it to raise capital at a low borrowing rate.
The merger would help Alaska Air compete against Delta Air
Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc, which
have embarked on major expansions in Los Angeles, Hackel added.
The deal appears to end what Alaska Air Chief Executive
Officer Brad Tilden called a "hard-fought competition" to
purchase the offshoot of billionaire Richard Branson's
London-based Virgin Group, which had become famous for its mood
lighting and media-rich entertainment on flights.
JetBlue Airways Corp had also made an offer but
said in a statement that the price reached a point where it
decided to withdraw from the bidding.
The Alaska Air deal would create the fifth-largest U.S.
airline after a decade of mergers that have shrunk the industry
to a handful of companies. The top four control more than 80
percent of the U.S. travel market.
Virgin America accounts for about 1.5 percent of U.S.
domestic flight capacity, while Alaska Air and its Horizon Air
subsidiary account for 5 percent, Deutsche Bank analyst Michael
Linenberg wrote in a recent research note.
Shares of Virgin America were up 42.1 percent at $55.27 in
afternoon trading. Alaska Air was down 5.2 percent, and JetBlue
fell 3.4 percent.
Branson, whose holding company owned 24.9 percent of the
airline as of March 25, expressed sadness that Virgin America
was changing hands.
The U.S. Department of Transportation stipulated he take
some of his shares in Virgin America as non-voting stock,
reducing his influence over any takeover, he said on a Virgin
Group website.
"So there was sadly nothing I could do to stop" the Alaska
Air deal, he said.
INTEGRATION ISSUES
Alaska Air said it might keep using the Virgin America brand
in some form.
Because of the deal, Alaska Air plans to slow down its share
repurchase program this year and probably next, Chief Financial
Officer Brandon Pedersen said on a conference call.
Alaska Air said in a statement that the deal would generate
$225 million in annual synergies once the companies are fully
merged. It expects one-time integration costs of $300 million to
$350 million.
The companies face major hurdles in combining, although
Alaska Air expressed confidence in its ability to tackle them.
It must juggle the contracts of workers with disparate pay,
benefits and seniority. Alaska Air said its unions and pilot
leadership were on board with the merger.
The Seattle-based company would also have to train pilots
and maintenance crews on a new aircraft type from Virgin
America's fleet of Airbus Group SE A320-family planes.
Alaska Air currently flies Boeing Co 737s.
Alaska Air said it was buying California-based Virgin
America to expand in Los Angeles and San Francisco and offer
more connections to international airline partners. It would
also benefit from Virgin America's corporate contracts and
cult-like status among travelers who work for technology
companies.
S&P Capital IQ analyst Jim Corridore said in a research note
that the deal would increase Alaska Air's access to
transcontinental markets on the East Coast.
The companies said they expected the deal to receive the
necessary approvals from Virgin America shareholders and U.S.
regulators by Jan. 1.
Alaska Air Chief Operating Officer Ben Minicucci said he
expected few antitrust concerns because the two companies have
"minimal" overlap of routes.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank
and Cowen & Co were financial advisers to
Alaska Air, while Evercore Group LLC advised Virgin
America. Legal advisers were O'Melveny & Myers LLP to Alaska Air
and Latham & Watkins LLP to Virgin America.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and by Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, W Simon and Lisa Von
Ahn)