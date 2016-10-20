Alaska Air CEO says hard to predict when Virgin deal will close

Oct 20 Alaska Air Group Inc's chief
executive said on an analyst call Thursday that it is hard to
predict when the U.S. Justice Department will approve the
company's acquisition of Virgin America Inc, but he hopes
it will be soon.
The scope of the department's review is manageable, said
Alaska Air's CEO Brad Tilden. The airline is confident the deal
will close and proceed in a way that benefits shareholders and
customers, he said. The $2.6 billion merger would create the
largest airline on the U.S. West Coast, increasing competition
with bigger U.S. airlines, Alaska Air has said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Alana Wise in
Washington)