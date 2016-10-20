UPDATE 1-Alaska Air CEO says hard to predict when Virgin deal will close

(Adds detail on code-shares, data, executive comment)
Oct 20 Alaska Air Group Inc's chief
executive said on Thursday it was hard to predict when its deal
to buy Virgin America Inc will receive approval from the
U.S. Justice Department, which is considering the impact of the
latest airline merger on competition and airfares.
Late-stage discussions included the possibility of Alaska
jettisoning part of one or more code-sharing agreements it has
with larger U.S. carriers as a concession for winning antitrust
approval, a source close to the matter has said.
The scope of the department's review is manageable, Alaska
Air CEO Brad Tilden said on an analyst call. The airline is
confident the deal will close and proceed in a way that benefits
shareholders and customers, he said.
In code-sharing agreements, an airline that does not fly a
particular route sells tickets on behalf of another carrier that
does. Both airlines place their identifying codes on the flight,
and travelers can earn frequent flyer miles under either
carrier's loyalty program.
Alaska has code-share arrangements with larger U.S. rivals
American Airlines Group Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc
. The merger would open the possibility of the airlines
agreeing to share codes on flights currently operated by Virgin
America, which might alter competition at a time when the top
four carriers control more than 80 percent of the U.S. market.
American put its code on nearly 163,000 Alaska Airlines
scheduled flights in 2016, and Delta put its code on more than
78,000, according to data from air travel intelligence company
OAG. Alaska Airlines places its code on nearly 588,000 of those
carriers' scheduled flights as well.
JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker has estimated that those
relationships amount to $350 million in revenue for Alaska Air
per year.
Alaska Air has said its $2.6 billion merger would create the
largest airline on the U.S. West Coast and help it rival bigger
U.S. airlines.
"This is a pro-consumer merger of two smaller airlines that
will bring new low-fare competition," Tilden said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Alana Wise in
Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)