Virgin America considers sale after getting takeover interest-Bbg

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Richard Branson-backed Virgin America Inc is considering selling itself or a part of the company after it received buyout interest, Bloomberg reported.
The airline is reaching out to potential buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1o6rXG4)
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Virgin America's shares were up 12.8 percent at $34.60 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.