Virgin America considers sale after getting takeover interest-Bbg

March 23 Richard Branson-backed Virgin America Inc is considering selling itself or a part of the company after it received buyout interest, Bloomberg reported.

The airline is reaching out to potential buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1o6rXG4)

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Virgin America's shares were up 12.8 percent at $34.60 in morning trading.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)