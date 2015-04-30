Virgin America tops expectations for first-quarter profit

April 30 Virgin America Inc on Thursday
topped analysts' expectations for first-quarter profit and
forecast that its carrying capacity and unit revenue this
quarter would stay flat or decline slightly.
The low-cost airline made first-quarter profit for the first
time in its history, earning $12.8 million, or 29 cents per
diluted share, compared to a loss of $22.4 million a year ago.
Analysts on average estimated it would earn 14 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Virgin American also forecast that passenger unit revenue
would decrease between zero and 2 percent this quarter on a
capacity decrease between zero and 1 percent.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by W Simon)