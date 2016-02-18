Virgin America quarterly profit meets expectations

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition says shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
Feb 18 Virgin America Inc on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit that met analysts' estimates amid lower fuel costs, and said it expects passenger unit revenue to continue to decline in the first quarter.
The Burlingame, California-based airline earned $190.9 million in the quarter.
Excluding special items such as a non-cash gain tied to a tax valuation allowance, income jumped 90 percent from a year ago to $53.6 million, or $1.20 a share. Analysts on average also expected earnings per share of $1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The budget airline forecast that passenger unit revenue, which compares ticket sales to flight capacity, will decline between 3 percent and 5 percent in the first quarter from a year ago. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target.