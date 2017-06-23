CORRECTED-Apple adds Virgin to U.S. carrier lineup as Virgin ditches Android

(Corrects price of introductory offer in paragraph 7 to $1 from
$1 per month)
By Stephen Nellis
June 21 Apple Inc will soon start
selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new
carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies
said on Wednesday.
Virgin Mobile USA, a subsidiary of Sprint that
licenses its name from the Virgin Group co-founded by Richard
Branson, struck the deal as part of a broader revamp of its
business that will see it ditch Android phones in the coming
years and become what it claims is the first iPhone-only
network.
Virgin Mobile USA will first be offered in Apple's stores
then online. Apple currently offers AT&T , Verizon,
Sprint and T-Mobile, the last of which was added
in 2013.
Branson, wearing an Apple Watch on his left wrist and
traditional watch on the other, told Reuters in an interview he
sees similarities between the Apple and Virgin brands because
both advocate for human rights and other social causes.
Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts "has been tremendously
supportive of this and loves the proposition," Branson told
Reuters before a launch event in San Francisco. "We were
knocking on (an) open door."
Virgin Mobile USA piggybacks on Sprint's network. Virgin
customers pay full price for their phone upfront but are not
locked into a contract.
Under the deal with Apple, customers who buy a new or
refurbished iPhone from Virgin or Apple will get up to one year
of service for $1, with service costing $50 per month after
that. The refurbished phones will come with an Apple warranty.
Because Virgin does not spend money on its own physical
stores or big advertising campaigns to acquire customers, the
company believes it can make a profit off much less revenue than
larger carriers, Virgin Mobile USA CEO Dow Draper said.
"The amount of money we have in these customers from an
acquisition standpoint is minimal," Draper said. "Once they make
one ($50) payment, we're back in good shape. Because of the
strategy with going through Apple retail and Virgin Mobile's
site, we've got a really efficient cost structure."
Virgin Mobile USA also hopes the iPhone push will bring it
in line with the rest of Virgin's brands. Virgin Mobile USA is
seen as downmarket because it offers pre-paid phones. Most of
Virgin's other business, such as airlines, hotels and wine
clubs, target more upscale consumers.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)