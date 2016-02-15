Virgin Atlantic turns flight back to UK after laser incident

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 15 A Virgin Atlantic flight heading to New York returned to London Heathrow airport on Sunday after a "laser beam incident", the British airline said.
The company said in a statement that it had returned flight VS025 to London Heathrow airport as a precautionary measure shortly after take-off when one of its pilots was taken ill following the incident.
It said it was working with authorities to identify the source of the laser beam, which media reports said had been shone into the cockpit from the ground.
"The safety of our crew and customers is our top priority and we apologise for any inconvenience to those onboard," the airline said. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)