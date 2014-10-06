Britain's Virgin Atlantic scraps domestic short-haul service

LONDON Oct 6 Britain's Virgin Atlantic said its
domestic short-haul unit, Little Red, would cease operations in
2015, just over two years after it was launched.
The airline, which is 51 percent owned by its British
billionaire founder Richard Branson and 49 percent owned by U.S.
carrier Delta Air Lines, said in a statement that Little
Red had "not been able to make a positive contribution" to the
company.
The Little Red service did not provide enough feeder traffic
onto Virgin's trans-Atlantic and international routes, the
airline said on Monday.
Little Red will stop flying between London Heathrow and
Manchester in March next year with its Heathrow to Edinburgh and
Aberdeen flights ceasing six months after that.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)