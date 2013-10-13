RPT- Asset managers load up on aircraft-backed bonds

By Adam Tempkin
Oct 11 (IFR) - The bond markets are turning into a regular
funding platform for airline companies which have in the past
relied heavily on export credit agencies and commercial bank
lending to finance deliveries of their vast aircraft fleets.
This week Virgin Australia capped an extraordinary year for
aircraft-backed bonds with a successful deal that is expected to
ensure the issuance momentum seen all through this year will
carry on into 2014.
Fitch estimates about USD7bn of so-called enhanced equipment
trust certificates (EETCs) backed by aircraft has been issued
this year through September, and analysts say the year-end total
may double last year's US$4.4bn tally.
Global EETC issuance has been roughly US$20bn since the
asset class made a significant comeback in 2009. Issuance had
dropped off precipitously following the onset of the financial
crisis in 2007.
The rise in issuance follows increased demand from blue-chip
investors like BlackRock and Pimco, and insurers such as New
York Life, which have been rushing to buy paper from a sector
that is broadly perceived to have an improved outlook and offers
attractive yields relative to other similarly rated bonds.
Strong credit protections and legal frameworks also make
these aircraft-finance bonds extremely attractive.
The bonds have so far come mostly in the form of EETCs,
which are a hybrid of corporate bonds and securitized notes in
that they are collateralized and bankruptcy-remote. The Virgin
Australia deal was an enhanced equipment note (EEN), a type of
EETC based on financed leases that does not use a
special-purpose vehicle or trust.
The EETC structure is used heavily in the US, but has only
recently made a comeback for non-US carriers, because some local
insolvency laws do not have the same bankruptcy protections as
the US.
Broadly speaking, both types of notes provide relatively
predictable returns on an asset that is highly mobile, giving
comfort to investors who may need to reclaim or repossess the
asset in case of airline insolvency or default. The aircraft
technically belong to investors, not the airline, until
maturity.
In an EETC, "bond holders have security in a pool of
underlying aircraft as well as some protection in the event of
bankruptcy through special foreclosure privileges and liquidity
facilities that cover bondholder interest payments over a period
of time," wrote Mark Kiesel, Pimco's global head of the
corporate bond portfolio management group.
The wide appeal for the paper was reflected in Virgin
Australia's upsized US$797.22m EENs that were four times
oversubscribed this week, with the largest interest coming from
top US asset managers, according to sources familiar with the
deal. The deal was increased from an original size of US$732.62m
due to investor demand. Asian, European and Australian investors
also participated.
The airline offered three tranches, with the top carrying an
investment-grade rating and the other two rated high-yield. With
a weighted average life of four years, the Class As paid a yield
of 5%, while the other two tranches paid 6% and 7.125%
respectively.
Virgin Australia's transaction was the first time that a
non-US airline has used a EEN to refinance old aircraft after
the planes have already been funded; typically this type of bond
is used to pre-fund new aircraft that will be delivered within
the following year.
VA also achieved the highest loan-to-value that any non-US
airline has gotten on a EETC transaction to date.
"We enter this market with an expectation to come back to
it," Sankar Narayan, the CFO of Virgin Australia, told IFR.
"This was not a one-off event."
BLESSING IN DISGUISE
The opening of the bond funding option has come as a
blessing for airlines, which are finding it harder to fund or
refinance their aircraft via the traditional route of export
credit agencies and commercial bank lending.
Beginning in January, higher fees and equity requirements
mandated by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) went into force, according to Boeing Capital
Corp. Barring any severe shock, export credit support for new
aircraft deliveries is expected to keep declining, Boeing wrote
in a note to investors this year.
Moreover, commercial bank lending has become more expensive,
leaving the capital markets as the most cost-effective option
for funding.
"Record expected aircraft deliveries and tightened financing
sources have created the need for increased capital markets
activity," said Bradley Sohl, an asset-backed securities analyst
at Fitch who rates bonds backed by cashflows from aircraft
leases.
Both US and international EETC issuance is expected to spike
within the next two years, and another less-utilized form of
secured aircraft finance - securitizations of aircraft operating
leases - is expected to make a comeback as well, after
disappearing altogether for over five years.
Continued strong global air traffic and profitability over
the last year have led to a stronger lessee base, Fitch's Sohl
said, and values and lease rates have stabilized for aircraft,
such as the A320, which showed particular weakness over the last
few years following the bankruptcies of a few major operators.
GE Capital completed an innovative US$600m deal in the first
quarter titled AABS Limited Asset Backed Secured Term Loan,
linked to cashflows on 26 aircraft leases. The loans to AABS
were backed by payments linked to operating leases and proceeds
on a portfolio of 26 commercial aircraft manufactured by Airbus
and Boeing.
In late August, an SPV subsidiary of Ireland-based Avolon
Aerospace, an aircraft lessor owned by several investors
including CVC Capital Partners and Oak Hill Capital Partners,
priced US$636.21m in fixed-rate aircraft operating lease ABS.
The issuer will use the proceeds to acquire a fleet of 20
aircraft.
The senior tranche received a rating of Single A from both
S&P and Kroll, and yielded 4.75%. The Triple B rated tranche
yielded 6.5%.