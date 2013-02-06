Liberty Global to buy Virgin Media for $15.75 billion

BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
Feb 5 John Malone's Liberty Global Inc struck a deal to buy British cable group Virgin Media for about $15.75 billion, a move that would put the U.S. billionaire up against old rival Rupert Murdoch.
Libert and Virgin said in a statement on Tuesday that under the terms of the deal, Virgin Media shareholders will receive $17.50 in cash, 0.2582 Liberty Global class A shares and 0.1928 Liberty Global class C shares for each Virgin Media share. Using Tuesday's closing prices for those shares, that implies a value of $47.02 for each Virgin Media share.
Virgin Media is the second-biggest pay-TV provider in Britain behind Murdoch's satellite group BSkyB.
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
* It intends to offer $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027