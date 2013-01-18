Virgin Money to launch own credit card arm after MBNA deal

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
LONDON Jan 18 Virgin Money, the British financial group backed by Richard Branson, said on Friday it will launch a credit card business after buying 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of assets from Bank of America's MBNA unit.
The loans being bought are from the Virgin credit card portfolio which has been managed and serviced by MBNA since 2002 under a partnership agreement.
The book will be fully transferred to Virgin Money early next year. Virgin Money, which bought Northern Rock a year ago, said it expected to create at least 150 new jobs through its own credit card business.
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
* U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of Indiana approved co's initiation of process to liquidate assets of company commencing on April 8