Virgin America awarded Dallas Love Field gates shed by American

April 25 Virgin America on Friday said it would
offer new flights from Dallas Love Field after it was awarded
two gates at that airport by the U.S. Justice Department.
San Francisco-based Virgin America, a carrier in which
Richard Branson's Virgin Group has a minority stake, said it
will start flights between New York's LaGuardia, Ronald Reagan
Washington National, Los Angeles and San Francisco airports and
Dallas Love Field in October.
American Airlines Group agreed to give up the two
Love Field gates Virgin America is receiving to settle a U.S.
lawsuit that sought to block its merger with US Airways.
Southwest Airlines, which controls 16 of 20 gates at
Dallas Love Field, and Delta Air Lines had also
expressed interest in the two gates.
Virgin America said it plans to move its current operations
at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Love Field in
October. DFW is the city's largest airport.
Virgin America recently won takeoff and landing rights at
New York's LaGuardia Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington
National Airport that American Airlines also agreed to divest in
the merger settlement. American was also required to give up
gates at airports in Chicago, Miami, Boston and Los Angeles
under that agreement.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Andrea Ricci)