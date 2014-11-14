CORRECTED-Virgin America prices IPO at $23/shr-underwriter

(Corrects paragraph two to say "priced slightly below the top
end of the expected range" from "priced slightly below the
expected range")
Nov 13 Virgin America Inc's initial
public offering was priced at $23 per share, according to an
underwriter, valuing the low-cost airline, partly owned by
Richard Branson, at $993.6 million.
The IPO raised about $307 million after it was priced
slightly below the top end of the expected range of $21-$24 per
share.
Of the 13.3 million shares on the offer, Virgin America sold
13.1 million, while the rest came from the selling stockholders.
Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche
Bank Securities were among the underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)