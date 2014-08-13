版本:
Virgin America airline flight attendants vote to approve union

SEATTLE Aug 13 Flight attendants at Virgin America airlines approved representation by the Transport Workers of America union, with 58 percent voting in favor, the union said on Wednesday, citing a National Mediation Board tally.

The decision ends the last non-union U.S. airline and marks the first union at Virgin America, based near San Francisco and started by entrepreneur Richard Branson. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Dalgleish)
