Virgin America airline flight attendants vote to approve union

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE Aug 13 Flight attendants at Virgin America airlines approved representation by the Transport Workers of America union, with 58 percent voting in favor, the union said on Wednesday, citing a National Mediation Board tally.
The decision ends the last non-union U.S. airline and marks the first union at Virgin America, based near San Francisco and started by entrepreneur Richard Branson. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.