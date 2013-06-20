U.S. approves Delta Airlines' purchase of Virgin Atlantic stake

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
WASHINGTON, June 20 Delta Air Lines Inc has received U.S. antitrust approval to buy a 49 percent stake in British airline Virgin Atlantic, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The European Commission, which is Europe's competition watchdog, also cleared the proposed transaction on Thursday.
Delta announced the deal in December, saying the purchase would allow the U.S. carrier to expand its access to London's Heathrow Airport.
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: