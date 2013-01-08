版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 17:26 BJT

BRIEF-Virgin Atlantic names American exec Kreeger as CEO

LONDON Jan 8 Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd : * names American airlines exec craig kreeger as CEO, to assume role

next month
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐