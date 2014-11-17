CORRECTED-Canada's Osisko Gold to buy Virginia Mines for C$479 mln

BRIEF-Cutera announces preliminary financial results for Q1 2017 and planned management change
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change
(Corrects deal value in headline to C$479 million from C$476 million)
Nov 17 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, which hold interests in gold assets across Canada, said it would buy gold explorer Virginia Mines Inc for about C$479 million ($424 million).
Osisko Gold's said its offer is worth C$14.19 per Virginia Mines share, representing a 41 percent premium to the stock's closing on Friday. ($1 = C$1.1307) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change
* SITO Mobile Ltd - Filed a preliminary consent revocation solicitation statement with SEC
* Q1 sales $74.6 million versus $69.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: