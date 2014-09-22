Virginia drops fraud suit against JPMorgan units

RICHMOND, Sept 22 Virginia said on Monday it had dropped lawsuits against two units of JPMorgan Chase & Co that accused them of defrauding the state's retirement fund in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

The banks, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and WaMu Capital Corp, were among 13 that Virginia Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring sued last week. He is seeking $1.15 billion in damages, charging the banks misled the Virginia Retirement System about the quality of loans in investments purchased between 2004 and 2010.

Herring's office said in a statement it had identified a confidential settlement agreement for $3 million that barred further action against J.P. Morgan Securities and WaMu Capital.

Herring's Republican predecessor, Ken Cuccinelli, and the previous governor, Robert McDonnell, had approved the terms, the statement said.

"Accordingly, we have 'non-suited' them, meaning they have been removed as defendants," the statement said. It added that state law allowed Virginia to revive the claims within six months if circumstances permitted.

Herring said last week that an analysis showed nearly 40 percent of the mortgages that backed 220 securities the fund purchased were fraudulently represented as posing a lower risk of default than they actually did.

He said the fund lost $383 million when it was forced to sell the securities.

The case follows many other states' resolution of similar cases over losses that state funds suffered from pools of mortgages considered to be at the center of the 2008 financial crisis. Some of the cases were wrapped up through joint federal-state settlements. (Reporting by Gary Robertson; Editing by Ian Simpson and Peter Cooney)