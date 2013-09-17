Virgin Media offers 4G mobile to business customers

LONDON, Sept 17 UK company Virgin Media said on Tuesday it is to offer a superfast 4G wireless broadband service to businesses as well as its fixed line products.

The cable company, which was acquired by Liberty Global earlier this year, is using EE's 4G mobile network to provide the service. Its competitors in the corporate fixed line sector include BT and Vodafone's fixed-line unit.

"We're simplifying things for our customers by being the single supplier for all their telecoms needs," Virgin media business executive Duncan Higgins said.

Businesses are increasingly looking to buy fixed, mobile and other telecom services from a single provider to save costs and simplify billing.

Vodafone, which launched it own 4G service in London last month, bought fixed-line business-focused operator Cable & Wireless Worldwide last year.