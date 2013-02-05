版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二

BRIEF-Virgin Media's London shares up 14 percent

LONDON Feb 5 : * Virgin Media's London-listed shares open up 14 percent after bid

talks confirmed
