UPDATE 1-Virgin Media to double broadband speeds

* Top speed to hit 120 Mb/s, average speeds to double

* Plans to spend 110 mln pounds for free upgrade

* 18-month upgrade programme to start in Feb

LONDON, Jan 11 British cable operator Virgin Media has embarked on an 18-month programme to upgrade for free the speeds of all its broadband customers at a cost of around 110 million pounds, it said on Wednesday.

Virgin, which has around 4 million broadband customers, said the programme would on average double the broadband speeds for its subscribers, potentially putting pressure on other suppliers to increase their offerings.

The upgrade will be largely funded by the money Virgin raised through the sale of its stake in UKTV.

The move is designed to strengthen Virgin's grip on the top end of the broadband market, where customers are demanding ever faster speeds to download video and support an array of devices from laptops to tablet computers.

"Today's pledge is a real breakthrough for the UK's broadband infrastructure, and a decisive step towards the country having a service that can compete with the best in Europe," analyst Ernest Doku with uSwitch.com said.

"With the increasing prevalence of bandwidth-heavy services such as catch-up TV and internet-ready devices including smartphones and tablets becoming commonplace, faster broadband speeds are becoming essential."

Customers taking the fastest broadband package will see their speeds increase to 120 megabits per second, while subscribers to Virgin's current 10, 20, 30 and 50 Mb/s services will see their speeds at least doubled.

The mass roll-out of faster speeds will start in February and is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.

"The last few quarters have demonstrated that, with the proliferation of exciting new digital services, demand for superfast connectivity among UK households is accelerating fast," Chief Executive Neil Berkett said.

"The roll-out of this initiative means we will offer more value for both existing and potential customers. In both the short and medium term, we anticipate that it will provide a compelling return on a relatively modest incremental investment."

Excluding the incremental investment, Virgin Media`s cash capital expenditure will remain within the current guidance of 15 to 17 percent of revenue for 2012 and for future years.

Dominant fixed-line telecoms group BT is rolling out its own super-fast broadband service, and smaller providers such as BSkyB and TalkTalk are likely in the future to have to wholesale those products.

Bernstein analyst Robin Bienenstock said in a note to clients that the move by Virgin could put pressure on other broadband providers to take the BT offering as consumer expectations rise over what speeds they want.

"This leaves ... BSkyB in the unenviable position of having to choose between selling product that is margin dilutive or resisting its sale and seeing their premium quality status diluted," she said.