UPDATE 1-Virgin Media draws record new customer numbers

LONDON Oct 23 A high-profile advertising
campaign by Olympic champions Mo Farah and Usain Bolt helped
pay-TV group Virgin Media to sign up a record number of
net new cable customers in its third quarter and boost its
profitability.
Virgin, which provides pay-TV, broadband and telephony, said
it had added 39,500 customers in the three months to the end of
September, with subscribers drawn to the super-fast broadband
offering and TiVo digital TV service.
The average spend per user was also up 1.8 percent and the
number of people dropping the service was down, as customer
loyalty increased.
The willingness of customers to sign up for more expensive
packages meant the group posted third quarter revenues up 2.8
percent to 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), in line with
forecasts, and operating cash flow up 6.1 percent.
"This has been a quarter where continued strong demand for
superfast broadband and TiVo has led to lower churn and
meaningful cable customer growth," Chief Executive Neil Berkett
said.
"Combined with progress in our business division, we have
again delivered solid financial progress with continued revenue
and OCF growth, translating into strong Free Cash Flow and
shareholder returns."