Court denies Apple's motion to reduce damages against VirnetX

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 27 VirnetX Holding Corp, an internet security software company, said a district court has upheld a previous patent infringement ruling against Apple Inc and denied the iPhone maker's motion to reduce the $368 million in damages.
VirnetX was awarded the damages in November after a federal jury said Apple had infringed the company's patents for virtual-private-network technology to use in Apple's FaceTime video-calling function.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, ordered Apple to pay $33,561 in daily interest and $330,201 in daily damages for infringement up to the final judgment, VirnetX said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: