版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 21:46 BJT

Court denies Apple's motion to reduce damages against VirnetX

Feb 27 VirnetX Holding Corp, an internet security software company, said a district court has upheld a previous patent infringement ruling against Apple Inc and denied the iPhone maker's motion to reduce the $368 million in damages.

VirnetX was awarded the damages in November after a federal jury said Apple had infringed the company's patents for virtual-private-network technology to use in Apple's FaceTime video-calling function.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, ordered Apple to pay $33,561 in daily interest and $330,201 in daily damages for infringement up to the final judgment, VirnetX said in a statement on Wednesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐