Orphan drugmaker ViroPharma attracts takeover interest -sources

NEW YORK, June 17 ViroPharma Inc is
attracting preliminary interest from several pharmaceutical
companies about buying the orphan drugmaker, according to three
people familiar with the matter.
While ViroPharma is not pursuing a sale, potential buyers
are looking at the 9-year-old company because of its pipeline of
drugs for rare diseases, said the sources, who requested
anonymity because they are not permitted to speak to the media.
Two of the sources said a deal is not imminent for
ViroPharma, whose market capitalization is $1.8 billion and
which makes a drug to treat swelling caused by a genetic
disorder.
A ViroPharma spokeswoman declined to comment.
Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly interested in
developing or buying orphan drugs that treat rare diseases, as
their more traditional products have lost market share to
generic competitors.
Big Pharma's interest has increased since 2011, when French
drugmaker Sanofi SA bought Genzyme Corp, the first
company to show that it could make money from treatments of
diseases with small patient populations, for $20.1 billion, one
of the sources said.
ViroPharma is one of a handful of orphan drug makers that
pharmaceutical companies are interested in acquiring, said the
people familiar with the matter.
Another orphan drug maker, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals
, has also been viewed as an attractive target, but
since its shares have surged almost 60 percent over the past 12
months to a market value of more than $8 billion, it is too
expensive for most potential buyers, sources said.
A spokeswoman for BioMarin was not immediately available for
comment.
ViroPharma would not be a cheap acquisition either. The
company's stock is up more than 20 percent over the past 12
months, trading around $27.00 per share. It was not clear what
price ViroPharma would want.
Shares of ViroPharma were down 1.4 percent at $26.78 in
morning trading.
Last week, ViroPharma said its maribavir drug, which is
designed to treat patients who develop a type of herpes virus
and have impaired cell mediated immunity, received orphan drug
designation in Europe.
With the orphan drug designation, ViroPharma has gained 10
years of potential market exclusivity if the product is approved
for marketing in the European Union and the orphan designation
is maintained. The drug already has orphan designation status in
the United States.