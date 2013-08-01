UPDATE 1-Halozyme drug delivery technology in doubt after trial halted

* Says partner ViroPharma halts trial after unexpected
antibody production
* Company says antibodies produced in reaction to its
technology
* Says it is confident in the safety of the technology
* Shares fall as much as 18 percent
(Adds details on Halozyme, updates stock movement)
Aug 1 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
received a major blow after partner ViroPharma Inc said
it would stop a mid-stage trial of a drug using the company's
drug delivery technology.
Halozyme's shares fell as much as 18 percent on concerns
about the viability of its mainstay technology, which is also
licensed to bigger drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc, Roche
Holding AG and Baxter International Inc.
Halozyme and ViroPharma said the stopped trial had shown
several instances of antibodies being produced in patients in
response to Halozyme's synthetic version of the enzyme
hyaluronidase.
The Halozyme enzyme, called rHuPH20, was being used in the
study to facilitate absorption of the ViroPharma drug Cinryze,
when injected under the skin.
Cinryze is approved as an intravenous treatment to prevent
swelling and painful attacks in teenagers and adults with
hereditary angioedema - a rare and potentially fatal genetic
disorder caused by the deficiency of a protein in blood.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval to a
Baxter drug using the technology last August, citing safety
issues. The FDA then put a hold on the ViroPharma drug trial
before lifting it in September.
Halozyme and ViroPharma said on Thursday the trial was being
stopped as a precautionary measure as the antibodies were not
associated with any adverse clinical effects and were of unknown
clinical significance.
Halozyme said it was confident about the safety of its
technology.
ViroPharma said it now expected to conduct a late-stage
trial with an alternative, low-volume, subcutaneous formulation
of Cinryze, in the same timeframe that it had expected to move
forward with the Halozyme combination of the drug.
Halozyme shares were down 17 percent at $7.10 in mid-morning
trading on the Nasdaq. ViroPharma shares were down 6 percent at
$32.14.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and
Ted Kerr)