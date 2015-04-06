High-speed trader Virtu Financial to raise up to $314 mln in IPO

BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Corp reports Q1 loss per share of $0.09
* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2017 financial results
April 6 Virtu Financial Inc, an electronic trading firm, said it expects to raise up to $314 million in an initial public offering of its shares.
The company said on Monday it expects the offering of 16.5 million Class A shares to be priced between $17 and $19 per share. (1.usa.gov/1c0Ei9j)
Virtu is a global market maker in equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities markets. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2017 financial results
* Mainstreet health investments inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Announces first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year 2017 net sales and adjusted ebitda guidance