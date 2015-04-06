版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 6日 星期一 18:52 BJT

High-speed trader Virtu Financial to raise up to $314 mln in IPO

April 6 Virtu Financial Inc, an electronic trading firm, said it expects to raise up to $314 million in an initial public offering of its shares.

The company said on Monday it expects the offering of 16.5 million Class A shares to be priced between $17 and $19 per share. (1.usa.gov/1c0Ei9j)

Virtu is a global market maker in equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities markets. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐