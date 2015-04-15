Virtu IPO priced at $19 per share - market source

BRIEF-Five Star Senior Living Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Five star senior living inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
April 15 Virtu Financial Inc's initial public offering has been priced at $19 per Class A share, a market source told Reuters, valuing the electronic trading firm at about $2.60 billion.
The company's IPO raised about $314.11 million after being priced at the top end of the expected range of $17-$19 per share.
Speed-trading firm Virtu is a market-maker in equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities. It earns money through "spreads" - the difference between what buyers and sellers are willing to pay or accept in a trade.
Virtu is selling all the 16.53 million Class A shares offered in the IPO.
The company's shares are expected to start trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VIRT."
Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP are among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Ruth’S Hospitality Group, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
LUXEMBOURG, May 5 The continued global economic expansion offers an "extraordinary window of opportunity" for investors, particularly in European markets that haven't yet fully priced in the positive outlook, Blackrock vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand said on Friday.