Temasek buys stake in U.S. electronic trading firm Virtu - source

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Dec 8 Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy a stake in
New York-based electronic dealing firm Virtu Financial Inc
IPO-VIRT.O, said a person familiar with the talks, betting on
the growth of automated trading globally.
Temasek will purchase just less than 10 percent of Virtu
Financial, said the person.
The Wall Street Journal reported the deal earlier on Monday,
putting the valuation of the stake at around $200 million. The
newspaper said Temasek was buying the stake from U.S. private
equity giant Silver Lake Partners.
Virtu Financial and Silver Lake Partners could not
immediately be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for Temasek
declined to comment.
Virtu is one of a number of privately-held and capitalised
automated trading firms that make money by trading stocks,
futures, and options, using computer-driven strategies that
exploit discrepancies in the price of securities as opposed to
betting on long-term fundamentals.
The rise of these firms, often known as high-frequency
traders (HFT) because they execute hundreds of thousands of
orders a second, has long-stirred intense controversy in the
U.S. and Europe where critics claim they have an unfair
advantage over retail and traditional institutional investors.
Virtu postponed a long-trailed IPO in April amid increased
market turbulence and an international row over HFT sparked anew
by the publication of Flash Boys, the lastest book from
best-selling author Michael Lewis which claims the practice
distorts the markets.
Advocates of high-frequency trading say these firms provide
a vital source of liquidity to the markets and help to reduce
pricing volatility.
The deal marks the latest foray by Temasek into the U.S. and
European markets, after the state investor purchased a 10
percent stake in London-based information services company
Markit last year and invested $500 million in U.S. lab equipment
provider Thermo Fisher Scientific earlier this year.
