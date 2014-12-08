UPDATE 1-Temasek buys stake in U.S. electronic trading firm Virtu

(Adds Virtu's confirmation of stake purchase)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Dec 8 Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy a minority
stake in Virtu Financial Inc IPO-VIRT.O, the New York-based
electronic dealing firm said on Monday, in a bet on the growth
of automated trading globally.
Temasek is buying a portion of U.S. private equity giant
Silver Lake Partners' stake in the company, Virtu
said in a statement.
Virtu did not disclose the terms of the deal. A spokesman
for Temasek confirmed the investment, but declined to comment on
the size of the deal.
A person familiar with the discussions said the Singapore
state investor will purchase just less than 10 percent of Virtu
Financial in a deal worth slightly less than $200 million.
"Temasek is an ideal partner for Virtu," said Virtu Chief
Executive Doug Cifu in the statement. "Their extensive knowledge
and relationships in Singapore, Asia and the Far East will be
particularly beneficial as we look to expand into new asset
classes and geographies."
Virtu is one of a number of privately-held and capitalised
automated trading firms that make money by trading stocks,
futures, and options, using computer-driven strategies that
exploit discrepancies in the price of securities as opposed to
betting on long-term fundamentals.
The rise of these firms, often known as high-frequency
traders (HFT) because they execute hundreds of thousands of
orders a second, has long-stirred intense controversy in the
U.S. and Europe where critics claim they have an unfair
advantage over retail and traditional institutional investors.
Virtu postponed a long-trailed IPO in April amid increased
market turbulence and an international row over HFT sparked anew
by the publication of Flash Boys, the lastest book from
best-selling author Michael Lewis which claims the practice
distorts the markets.
Advocates of high-frequency trading say these firms provide
a vital source of liquidity to the markets and help to reduce
pricing volatility.
The deal marks the latest foray by Temasek into the U.S. and
European markets, after the state investor purchased a 10
percent stake in London-based information services company
Markit last year and invested $500 million in U.S. lab equipment
provider Thermo Fisher Scientific earlier this year.
(Reporting Michelle Price and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Ryan Woo)