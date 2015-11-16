Fund manager Virtus to pay $16.5 million to settle false-performance charges

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 Virtus Investment Advisers, a
top mutual fund manager, will pay $16.5 million to settle
charges it used false performance claims to boost an investment
strategy using exchange-traded funds, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Monday.
The SEC penalty came after a several-year investigation by
the regulatory agency into performance claims behind the popular
AlphaSector strategy, which Hartford, Connecticut-based Virtus
packaged as a mutual fund.
F-Squared Investments, which managed the strategy, paid $35
million last year to settle charges and later filed for
bankruptcy.
The firm had been a top specialist in managing portfolios of
ETFs for retail financial advisers and institutions.
"Virtus accepted F-Squared's historical performance
misrepresentations at face value and ignored red flags that
called these statements into question," Andrew Ceresney,
director of the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement.
Virtus Investment Partners Inc, which oversees the
mutual funds, did not admit to or deny the SEC's findings.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York)