U.S. appeals court revives lawsuits against Visa, Mastercard

NEW YORK Aug 4 A federal appeals court has revived three consolidated lawsuits against Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and several U.S. banks accusing them of conspiring to inflate the prices of ATM access fees in violation of antitrust law.

In a decision on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a district court erred when it concluded that consumers had no standing to sue and had not adequately alleged antitrust violations. It remanded the case to the district court for further proceedings. (Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)