U.S. appeals court revives lawsuits against Visa, Mastercard

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 4 A federal appeals court has revived three consolidated lawsuits against Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and several U.S. banks accusing them of conspiring to inflate the prices of ATM access fees in violation of antitrust law.
In a decision on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a district court erred when it concluded that consumers had no standing to sue and had not adequately alleged antitrust violations. It remanded the case to the district court for further proceedings. (Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.