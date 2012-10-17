Visa to name new CEO by end of this month - WSJ

Oct 16 Visa Inc is set to name a new chief
executive officer by the end of this month as a successor to
current CEO Joseph Saunders, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing sources familiar with the process.
The board has been working on a succession plan for quite a
while, although the retirement of Saunders, whose contract
expires in March, hasn't been announced formally, the newspaper
reported.
Charles Scharf, a former Visa board member, is the leading
contender for the top job, while Elizabeth Buse, who oversees
much of Visa's operations outside of the United States, is the
internal candidate, the newspaper reported, citing people
familiar with the selection process.
Visa was not immediately available for comment outside of
U.S. business hours.