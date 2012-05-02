UPDATE 3-Visa Inc beats estimates with higher profit

* Adj quarterly net income $1.08 bln vs $811 mln
* Adj EPS $1.60 vs $1.23 a year earlier
* Full-year growth rate of EPS could hit high teens
* Reveals probe by U.S. anti-trust investigators
By David Henry
May 2 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit
and debit-card network, beat analysts estimates with a 23
percent increase in adjusted earnings as people spent more with
cards.
The company also raised the high-end of its estimated range
for full-year earnings per share, despite uncertainty over
questions from United States government anti-trust investigators
on how it is adjusting to new federal limits on fees charged
merchants for debit card transactions.
Quarterly profit, excluding an accounting benefit from a
revaluation of deferred tax liabilities, rose 23 percent from a
year earlier to $1.08 billion, or $1.60 a share, the company
said.
Analysts, on average, had estimated that Visa would earn
$1.51 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also disclosed in a filing with the Securities
and Exchange Commission that it received a "civil investigative
demand" on March 13 from the Antitrust Division of the U.S.
Department of Justice for documents and information about its
response to a new law and rules limiting debit card fees.
CEO Joseph Saunders said later in a conference call with
analysts that, while he does not know the goal of the
investigators, "obviously they must have a concern" that Visa is
taking actions that would undermine the new rules.
"We are confident our actions are appropriate," Saunders
said.
The company has met with the department twice and provided
materials to investigators, he added.
Visa will inevitably lose some of its dominant market share
of the so-called "swipe fee" revenue as a result of the new
regulations, Saunders said. The new rules grew out of a law that
was enacted following lobbying by retailers, many of whom have
long been at odds with major credit and debit card companies
over the fees they charge for handling transactions.
The company has received requests for information from the
department on four other occasions since 2007 and those
inquiries took nine to 24 months to complete.
With the new case, he said, "we have, obviously, very
seriously considered various things that may or may not happen,
and we have taken it into consideration in crafting our
guidance" for full-year financial results.
The company forecast that earnings per share for the full
fiscal year would increase by a percentage in the "high teens to
low twenties." It said three months earlier that it expected the
growth would be in the high teens.
The financial report on Wednesday covered the three months
ended March 31, which was the second quarter of the company's
fiscal year.
Without the adjustment for the tax liability, net income for
the quarter was $1.29 billion, or $1.91 a share, compared with
$811 million, or $1.23 a share, a year earlier, the company said
on Wednesday after the close of New York Stock Exchange trading.
Earlier in the day, MasterCard Inc, which operates
the second-biggest card processing network, reported a 21
percent increase in quarterly net income and stronger operating
margins on additional card spending.