Visa sees Visa Europe option now costing more than $10 billion

Nov 21 Visa Inc, the world's largest
credit and debit card company, said it might have to pay more
than $10 billion to buy its London-based European licensee, Visa
Europe Ltd, if its owners exercise their option to sell it.
Visa might issue debt or equity, or need third-party
financing, to fund the purchase of Visa Europe, it said in an
annual filing with regulators.
Visa Europe is owned and operated by more than 3,700
European financial institutions.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)