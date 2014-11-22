Visa sees Visa Europe option now costing more than $10 billion

Nov 21 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, said it might have to pay more than $10 billion to buy its London-based European licensee, Visa Europe Ltd, if its owners exercise their option to sell it.

Visa might issue debt or equity, or need third-party financing, to fund the purchase of Visa Europe, it said in an annual filing with regulators.

Visa Europe is owned and operated by more than 3,700 European financial institutions. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)