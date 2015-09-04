版本:
2015年 9月 4日

Australia court fines Visa arm $12.6 mln, cites anti-competitive conduct

SYDNEY, Sept 4 Australia's federal court has ordered a subsidiary of credit and debit card issuer Visa Inc to pay a fine of A$18 million ($12.55 million) for blocking a rival currency conversion service on its payment terminals.

The proceedings were brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). The agency said in a statement that the domestic arm of Visa Worldwide infringed competition blocking a rival currency conversion service on its payment network between May and October 2010.

The court also ordered that Visa pay the ACCC A$2 million in legal costs.

Visa did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside normal working hours.

($1 = 1.4341 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

