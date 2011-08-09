UPDATE 2-Visa to speed up migration to mobile wallet

(Adds details on mobile payments, NFC technology)
Aug 9 Visa Inc said it would accelerate
the move to chip technology and speed up the use of mobile
payments in the United States, as the world's largest payment
processor tries to corner a share in the nascent smartphone
payments market.
High-end smartphones are now shipping with "near-field
communication" (NFC) technology that allows shoppers to make
payments with little more than a wave of their phone.
NFC technology passes encrypted information between devices
at close range without contact. Instead of swiping a card,
shoppers can wave their smartphone near a terminal, effectively
turning an NFC-enabled phone into a "mobile wallet."
"As NFC mobile payments and other chip-based emerging
technologies are poised to take off in the coming years, we are
taking steps today to create a commercial framework that will
support growth opportunities," Jim McCarthy, Visa's global head
of product, said in a statement.
With a new method of payments poised to take off, technology
giants like Google and mobile service providers such as
Sprint Nextel are also jostling for a share of the pie.
Last month, Isis, a venture of three of the top four U.S.
mobile providers, said it plans to launch mobile payments
services with major payment networks Visa , MasterCard
, Discover and American Express .
Isis, which plans to kick off its service in the first half
of 2012, will compete with Google and Sprint Nextel, which plan
to launch services this summer.
Visa said it would continue to support a range of cardholder
verification methods, including signature and PIN methods.
Chip payments are generally considered to be more secure and
can reduce the payment processor's fraud costs.
Visa also intends to institute a U.S. liability shift for
domestic and cross-border counterfeit card-present point-of-sale
(POS) transactions, effective Oct. 1, 2015.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Himank Sharma in Bangalore)