UPDATE 1-Visa posts higher Q1 profit

Feb 8 Visa Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, as the world's largest credit and debit card processing network benefited from consumers swiping their cards more.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share growth in the high teens for its fiscal 2012.

Net income for its fiscal first quarter rose to $1 billion or $1.49 a share, from $884 million or $1.23 a share last year.

Total operating revenue climbed 14 percent to $2.55 billion.