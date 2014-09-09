版本:
Visa launches new service to secure online payments

Sept 9 The world's largest credit and debit card company, Visa Inc, launched a new service to replace account information on plastic cards with a digital account number known as "token".

Visa said tokens would not carry a consumer's account details, and online merchants and mobile devices would be able to securely store them. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
