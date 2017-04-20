Visa's adjusted profit jumps 27 pct

April 20Visa Inc, the world's largest
payments network operator, reported a 27 percent increase in
quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as more people used its
payments network.
San Francisco-based Visa's adjusted net income rose to $2.1
billion, or 86 cents per Class A share in the second fiscal
quarter ended March 31.
Net income fell to $430 million or 18 cents per Class A
share in the quarter, from $1.71 billion or 71 cents per share,
reflecting a one-time charge related to Visa's purchase of Visa
Europe.
Net operating revenue rose 23.5 percent to $4.48 billion.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)