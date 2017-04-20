UPDATE 2-Visa's profit boosted by Europe unit, big card portfolio wins

(Adds details)
By Nikhil Subba
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects
full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits
from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio
wins back home.
Shares of Visa, the world's largest payments network
operator, were up 2.5 percent at $93.45 in trading after the
bell, after it also announced a $5 billion share buyback
program.
The company said total payments volume jumped 37.2 percent
to $1.73 trillion in the second quarter ended March 31, on a
constant dollar basis.
San Francisco-based Visa, like rival MasterCard
generates revenue by facilitating credit- and debit-card
transactions.
The growth in payments volume was helped by the addition to
Visa's results of Visa Europe, a former subsidiary Visa bought
in June last year in a deal worth as much as $23 billion.
Visa Europe made up nearly a fifth of total payments volume.
Payments volume in the United States, Visa's biggest market,
increased 11.7 percent on a constant dollar basis, helped both
by major portfolio contracts as well as a stronger economy.
Warehouse club retailer Costco and USAA, one of the
largest U.S. issuers of credit and debit cards, switched their
card portfolios to Visa last year, in a competitive environment
where large portfolios are hotly sought-after by payment
networks.
A healthier U.S. economy, which has seen strong jobs growth
and rising incomes in the first quarter of 2017, bodes well for
consumer spending — a key economic indicator for payments
processors like Visa.
The trends, while boosting quarterly profit and revenue,
also helped Visa update its full-year forecast. The company now
expects adjusted profit at the high end of its forecast for a
mid-teens percentage point increase.
Visa also said it expects full-year revenue at the high end
of its forecast for a 16-18 percent increase.
Net income fell to $430 million or 18 cents per Class A
share in the second quarter, from $1.71 billion or 71 cents per
Class A share, a year earlier, reflecting a $1.5 billion
one-time charge related to Visa Europe.
Excluding one-time items, Visa earned 86 cents per Class A
share, beating analysts' average estimate of 79 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenue rose 23.5 percent to $4.48 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $4.29 billion.
Visa's stock — a Dow component — had climbed 12.3 percent in
the 12 months through Thursday.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)