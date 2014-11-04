版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 4日 星期二 21:20 BJT

Visa to cut credit card interchange fees in Canada

Nov 4 Visa Inc, the world's largest debit and credit card company, said it will cut average interchange fees in Canada to 1.50 percent on consumer credit cards.

Visa and smaller rival MasterCard Inc currently charge 2-3 percent on credit and debit card transactions in the United States.

If clients are disadvantaged due to the decision, it will terminate or amend it, Visa said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐