Visa to cut credit card interchange fees in Canada

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
Nov 4 Visa Inc, the world's largest debit and credit card company, said it will cut average interchange fees in Canada to 1.50 percent on consumer credit cards.
Visa and smaller rival MasterCard Inc currently charge 2-3 percent on credit and debit card transactions in the United States.
If clients are disadvantaged due to the decision, it will terminate or amend it, Visa said in a statement on Tuesday.
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: