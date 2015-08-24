CORRECTED-Visa: Consumers using it online finish transactions more than those using PayPal

(In 1st paragraph, corrects figure to 17 percentage points, not
17 percent)
CHICAGO Aug 24 Visa Inc said on Monday
online shoppers using its payment service are 17 percentage
points more likely to complete their purchases than those using
PayPal.
Visa Checkout, which allows shoppers to store their payment
information without having to re-enter it every time they make a
purchase online, said 66 percent of its enrolled customers
completed their transactions after putting items in their
shopping cart compared to 49 percent of PayPal Holdings Inc's
Express Checkout customers.
The data was collated for Visa by retail analytics firm
ComScore Inc.
PayPal's online payment service offers a similar convenience
by allowing customers to log into their accounts on a merchant's
website.
Retailers and payment industry experts have often blamed the
high rates of unfinished online transactions, after shoppers add
items to their shopping carts, on the tiring process of
re-entering payment information every time one makes a purchase.
Online payment checkout services which are available on a
retailer's website make the payment process easier for
customers. It also gives the service provider a slice of every
transaction online; the space has recently attracted companies
including Apple Inc and Amazon Inc.
"What has become more and more pronounced is as the size of
the screen gets smaller, whether it's a tablet, mobile or a
watch, the less likely it becomes a consumer will finish his
purchase," Sam Shrauger, senior vice president of Visa's digital
solutions, told Reuters.
This is because entering numbers and letters on small
keyboards while holding your credit card in your hand is
inconvenient and prone to mistakes.
Shrauger said 60 percent of shoppers using a computer finish
their transactions compared to 45 percent of tablet users and 20
percent of mobile shoppers largely due to the hassle of entering
shipping and payment data.
Recently, large U.S. retailers including Best Buy Co Inc
, Barnes & Noble Inc and Taco Bell have added
Visa's payment service on their websites, Shrauger said.
A year since launch, Visa Checkout has 6 million registered
users and is now offered by a quarter million merchants and 330
financial institutions globally.
The service, which is available in 16 countries, will enter
India next, Shrauger said.
PayPal has 169 million active customer accounts and is
available in 203 markets globally.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)